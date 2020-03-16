CRIME MAP: Missing license plate among 3 other auto crime reports

Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Five crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending March 13. The log included four crimes involving a vehicle and one regarding stolen tools.

This was the first week that under 10 crimes were reported at Sac State since the first two weeks of the semester.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Burglary Report

Location: State University Drive

Reported on: March 6, 2020 at 7:07 a.m.

Description: Stolen tools from a storage container. Occurred sometime between March 5 at 6:00 p.m. and March 6 at 7:00 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Lost or Stolen License Plate

Location: Residence Hall Parking

Reported on: March 8, 2020 at 5:55 p.m.

Description: Lost or stolen license plate report, occurred between March 7 at 2:00 p.m. and March 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Morrison Pine Way

Reported on: March 11, 2020 at 10:37 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her backpack was stolen from her vehicle. Occurred on March 30 between 5:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 11

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure l

Reported on: March 12, 2020 at 12:06 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 8:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Burglary to Auto Report

Location: Parking Structure lll

Reported on: March 12, 2020 at 2:31 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. Occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 12:38 p.m.

Status: Case Closed on March 12