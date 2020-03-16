CRIME MAP: Missing license plate among 3 other auto crime reports
Campus crime map for the week ending March 13
March 16, 2020
Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Five crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log for the week ending March 13. The log included four crimes involving a vehicle and one regarding stolen tools.
This was the first week that under 10 crimes were reported at Sac State since the first two weeks of the semester.
Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.
Burglary Report
Location: State University Drive
Reported on: March 6, 2020 at 7:07 a.m.
Description: Stolen tools from a storage container. Occurred sometime between March 5 at 6:00 p.m. and March 6 at 7:00 a.m.
Status: Open Case
Report of Lost or Stolen License Plate
Location: Residence Hall Parking
Reported on: March 8, 2020 at 5:55 p.m.
Description: Lost or stolen license plate report, occurred between March 7 at 2:00 p.m. and March 8 at 12:00 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Report of Theft
Location: Morrison Pine Way
Reported on: March 11, 2020 at 10:37 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her backpack was stolen from her vehicle. Occurred on March 30 between 5:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Status: Case Closed on March 11
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Parking Structure l
Reported on: March 12, 2020 at 12:06 a.m.
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 8:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Status: Open Case
Burglary to Auto Report
Location: Parking Structure lll
Reported on: March 12, 2020 at 2:31 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. Occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 12:38 p.m.
Status: Case Closed on March 12
