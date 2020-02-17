VIDEO: Sac State baseball team lose opening series to UC Santa Barbara

Hornets struggled to score runs losing 2 out of 3 games

Shaun Holkko and Kayla Brown

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 10 + 10? Send Email Cancel

The Sacramento State baseball team opened the 2020 season with a 6-1 win against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Friday.

RELATED: VIDEO: Sac State baseball team defeats UC Santa Barbara on opening day

However, the Gauchos defeated the Hornets 1-0 Saturday in 11 innings and 4-2 Sunday to win the series.

RELATED: Consistency is key for Sac State baseball team entering new season

Hear from Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, junior pitcher Scott Randall and senior outfielder Matt Smith after the game Sunday in this State Hornet sports report with Shaun Holkko.