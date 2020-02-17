VIDEO: Sac State baseball team lose opening series to UC Santa Barbara
Hornets struggled to score runs losing 2 out of 3 games
February 17, 2020
The Sacramento State baseball team opened the 2020 season with a 6-1 win against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Friday.
RELATED: VIDEO: Sac State baseball team defeats UC Santa Barbara on opening day
However, the Gauchos defeated the Hornets 1-0 Saturday in 11 innings and 4-2 Sunday to win the series.
RELATED: Consistency is key for Sac State baseball team entering new season
Hear from Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, junior pitcher Scott Randall and senior outfielder Matt Smith after the game Sunday in this State Hornet sports report with Shaun Holkko.
