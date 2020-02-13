SPORTS PODCAST: Man-to-man with Sac State football alumnus DeAndre Carter

SPORTS PODCAST: Man-to-man with Sac State football alumnus DeAndre Carter

Former Sacramento State receiver DeAndre Carter is a member of the Houston Texans. Carter previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers during his NFL career.

File Photo - The State Hornet

Ian Edwards, Robyn Dobson, and Robbie Pierce
February 13, 2020

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Sports Podcast, sports writer Ian Edwards phoned in 2015  graduate Sac State wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who currently plays for the Houston Texans. The two discuss Carter’s time at Sac State then the NFL as well as how he transitioned between the two and how he made it to a proper roster after being shuffled from practice camp to practice camp.


Music: Rumble by bensound.com