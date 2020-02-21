SacStateSays: ‘What are your thoughts on the Houston Astros’ cheating controversy?’

Kayla Brown

The State Hornet asked Sacramento State students what they think about the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, the critical responses from players in the league and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent comments on the World Series trophy.

On Jan. 13, the MLB revealed that the Houston Astros had violated its rules by using feed from a center field camera to steal opposing catchers’ pitching signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The MLB suspended Houston Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J.Hinch without pay for the 2020 season, although both were immediately fired by the team.

The team also had to forfeit their first and second-round picks in both the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts. Furthermore, the team was fined $5 million. However, no players were disciplined for their involvement.

In an interview with ESPN on Jan. 16, Manfred referred to the World Series trophy as “a piece of metal” as part of a response to the idea of stripping the Houston Astros of their 2017 title. He later apologized Tuesday.

The rules violation, subsequent punishment from the MLB and Manfred’s comments drew critical responses from the general public and other players.

With spring training and Hornet baseball starting up again, this issue is coming into question. Hear what students had to say about the controversy.