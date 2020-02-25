CRIME MAP: Missing person report filed and robbery reported at Sac State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Since Feb. 14, there were 13 crimes reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log.

A missing person report was filed for Joshua Beckwith. The Sac State Police Department has not responded to a request for comment.

Additionally, a reported robbery by knifepoint led the police to issue a timely warning notification Wednesday and five thefts involving bicycles or skateboards were reported.

Possession of Marijuana

Location: State University Drive

Reported on: Feb. 14, 2020 at 6:55 p.m.

Description: Citation issued for driver in possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

Status: Citation Issued

Possession of Marijuana

Location: Parking Structure V

Reported on: Feb. 15, 2020 at 10:21 p.m.

Description: Citation issued for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driver under 21 years old.

Status: Citation issued

Report of Theft

Location: Dining Commons

Reported on: Feb. 16, 2020 at 4:34 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her skateboard was stolen sometime in November or December of 2019.

Status: Open Case

Missing Person

Location: Non-Campus Locations

Reported on: Feb. 16, 2020 at 6:10 p.m.

Description: Outside agency assist with a missing person report. Subject was last seen by his fiance Feb. 15, 2020, at 10 p.m. in the City of Sacramento. Missing person is Joshua Beckwith, male, white adult, 6′ 2″, 220 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Date of birth is Aug. 31, 1985.

Status: Open Case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Lot 8

Reported on: Feb. 17, 2020, at 3:11 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 17, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Jenkins Hall

Reported on: Feb 17, 2020 at 3:40 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Feb. 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. and Feb. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 17, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Mendocino Hall

Reported on: Feb 17, 2020 at 2:15 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 2:10 and 2:15 p.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 18, 2020

Vandalism

Location: Facilities Management Offices

Reported on: Feb. 17, 2020 at 11:20 p.m.

Description: Vandalism to a vehicle. Occurred around 11:05 p.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 18, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: University Union

Reported on: Feb. 18, 2020 at 4:51 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her cellphone was stolen. Occurred on Feb. 18, 2020, around 1:15 p.m.

Status: Case Closed, Phone Located Feb. 19, 2020

Robbery Report

Location: River Front Center

Reported on: Feb. 19. 2020 at 6:00 a.m.

Description: On Feb. 19, 2020, the Sacramento State Police Department received a credible report of an attempted robbery that had occurred at the Main Quad on campus. At approximately 6 a.m., a student walking across the quad was approached by a heavy-set white or light-complected male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all-black clothing, black gloves and a black ski mask. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the student to surrender the student’s property. The student immediately ran away from the suspect and reported the encounter to the Sac State Police. The responding officers immediately searched the area but could not locate the suspect. The student was not hurt and no property was taken.

Status: Open Case

Obtain Money/Property by False Pretenses

Location: Sacramento Hall

Reported on: Feb. 19, 2020 at 12:07 p.m.

Description: Fraudulent email activity involving gift card purchases.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: Feb. 20, 2020, at 12:25 a.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred on Feb. 18, 2020, between 4 and 9 p.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Feb. 20, 2020 at 8:56 a.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle tire was stolen. Occurred sometime between Feb. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. and Feb. 20, 2020, at 7:30 a.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020