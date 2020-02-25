CRIME MAP: Missing person report filed and robbery reported at Sac State
Campus crime map from Feb. 14
February 25, 2020
Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
Since Feb. 14, there were 13 crimes reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log.
A missing person report was filed for Joshua Beckwith. The Sac State Police Department has not responded to a request for comment.
Additionally, a reported robbery by knifepoint led the police to issue a timely warning notification Wednesday and five thefts involving bicycles or skateboards were reported.
Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.
Possession of Marijuana
Location: State University Drive
Reported on: Feb. 14, 2020 at 6:55 p.m.
Description: Citation issued for driver in possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Status: Citation Issued
Possession of Marijuana
Location: Parking Structure V
Reported on: Feb. 15, 2020 at 10:21 p.m.
Description: Citation issued for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driver under 21 years old.
Status: Citation issued
Report of Theft
Location: Dining Commons
Reported on: Feb. 16, 2020 at 4:34 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her skateboard was stolen sometime in November or December of 2019.
Status: Open Case
Missing Person
Location: Non-Campus Locations
Reported on: Feb. 16, 2020 at 6:10 p.m.
Description: Outside agency assist with a missing person report. Subject was last seen by his fiance Feb. 15, 2020, at 10 p.m. in the City of Sacramento. Missing person is Joshua Beckwith, male, white adult, 6′ 2″, 220 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. Date of birth is Aug. 31, 1985.
Status: Open Case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Location: Lot 8
Reported on: Feb. 17, 2020, at 3:11 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 11 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 17, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Jenkins Hall
Reported on: Feb 17, 2020 at 3:40 p.m.
Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Feb. 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. and Feb. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 17, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Mendocino Hall
Reported on: Feb 17, 2020 at 2:15 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 2:10 and 2:15 p.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 18, 2020
Vandalism
Location: Facilities Management Offices
Reported on: Feb. 17, 2020 at 11:20 p.m.
Description: Vandalism to a vehicle. Occurred around 11:05 p.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 18, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: University Union
Reported on: Feb. 18, 2020 at 4:51 p.m.
Description: Victim reported her cellphone was stolen. Occurred on Feb. 18, 2020, around 1:15 p.m.
Status: Case Closed, Phone Located Feb. 19, 2020
Robbery Report
Location: River Front Center
Reported on: Feb. 19. 2020 at 6:00 a.m.
Description: On Feb. 19, 2020, the Sacramento State Police Department received a credible report of an attempted robbery that had occurred at the Main Quad on campus. At approximately 6 a.m., a student walking across the quad was approached by a heavy-set white or light-complected male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all-black clothing, black gloves and a black ski mask. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the student to surrender the student’s property. The student immediately ran away from the suspect and reported the encounter to the Sac State Police. The responding officers immediately searched the area but could not locate the suspect. The student was not hurt and no property was taken.
Status: Open Case
Obtain Money/Property by False Pretenses
Location: Sacramento Hall
Reported on: Feb. 19, 2020 at 12:07 p.m.
Description: Fraudulent email activity involving gift card purchases.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: American River Courtyard
Reported on: Feb. 20, 2020, at 12:25 a.m.
Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred on Feb. 18, 2020, between 4 and 9 p.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020
Report of Theft
Location: Riverview Hall
Reported on: Feb. 20, 2020 at 8:56 a.m.
Description: Victim reported his bicycle tire was stolen. Occurred sometime between Feb. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. and Feb. 20, 2020, at 7:30 a.m.
Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020
