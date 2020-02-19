Sac State student reports attempted robbery at knifepoint

A student reported an attempted robbery at knifepoint while walking across the Main Quad at Sacramento State approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, according to a SacSend email from the Sac State Police Department.

“A student walking across the quad was approached by a heavy-set white or light complected male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all black clothing, black gloves and a black ski mask,” the email said.

The suspect brandished a knife and told the student to give up their belongings. The student then ran away from the suspect and lost track of where he went, said Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa.

Police are currently reviewing any surveillance that may be useful and hope to reinterview the reported victim for more information, Iwasa said.

The Main Quad is located in the front of campus in between Riverfront Center and Lassen Hall.