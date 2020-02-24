DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E5 – Kobe Bryant memories, NFL CBA talks, Wilder vs. Fury II

DOUBLE COVERAGE S1E5 – Kobe Bryant memories, NFL CBA talks, Wilder vs. Fury II

Mack Ervin III, Shaun Holkko, Garry Singh, and Robbie Pierce
February 24, 2020

For this week’s episode of Double Coverage, hosts Shaun Holkko and Mack Ervin III are joined by State Hornet staffer Garry Singh to discuss their favorite Kobe Bryant moments following his celebration of life ceremony Monday. After, Mack and Shaun discuss the latest developments with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement and the results of the Wilder vs. Fury II boxing match. 

Music: Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com)

 