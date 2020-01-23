SPORTS PODCAST: Giving the play-by-play on Sac State winter basketball

Sac+State+sophomore+point+guard+Milee+Enger+attempts+to+box+out+Southern+Utah+junior+forward+Jessica+Chatman+for+a+rebound+against+the+Thunderbirds+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+18+at+the+Nest.+Enger+had+three+rebounds%2C+two+points+and+two+assists+in+the+win.
Sac State sophomore point guard Milee Enger attempts to box out Southern Utah junior forward Jessica Chatman for a rebound against the Thunderbirds on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Nest. Enger had three rebounds, two points and two assists in the win.

Shaun Holkko

Robbie Pierce, Shaun Holkko, and Robyn Dobson
January 23, 2020

On this episode of The State Hornet Sports Podcast, The State Hornet sports editor Robyn Dobson sat down with women’s basketball beat writer and former sports editor Shaun Holkko to go over, game-by-game, both the Sacramento State men’s and women’s basketball teams’ performances over the winter break.

