CRIME MAP: DUI arrest, multiple thefts and hit-and-runs

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Since Jan. 16, eight crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs.

A male subject was arrested for driving under the influence after officer Jon Parker conducted a routine traffic stop for a vehicle code violation.

Additionally, there were two reports of theft and burglary, four reports of a hit-and run, and an arrest for resisting an officer.

Check out the map below to see where the crimes occurred.

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Lot 14

Reported on: Jan. 16, 2020, at 7:41 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Jan. 16, 2020 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 20, 2020

Resisting Officer

Location: Riverview Hall

Reported on: Jan. 17, 2020, at 1:12 a.m.

Description: Community Service Officer Munoz reported a suspicious male subject walking around the outside of the residential halls. Officers responded and attempted to make contact with the subject. The subject refused to stop and attempted to flee the area. Officers were able to apprehend the subject. A records check revealed the subject was on probation. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for resisting/obstructing a police officer and a probation violation.

Status: Arrest

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: Atlas Cedar Way

Reported on: Jan. 19, 2020, at 12:57 a.m.

Description: Officer Parker conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure 5

Reported on: Jan. 21, 2020 at 4:26 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 7:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Status: Open case

Report of Theft

Location: Library Quad

Reported on: Jan. 23, 2020 at 9:08 a.m.

Description: Victim reported a missing table. Occurred between Jan. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m.

Status: Open case

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure 2

Reported on: Jan. 23, 2020 at 1:22 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Jan. 23, 2020, between 8:50 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 23, 2020

Report of Theft

Location: RiverFront Center

Reported on: Jan. 23, 2020 at 2:47 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her backpack was stolen. Occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 12:35 p.m.

Status: Case Closed on Jan. 23, 2020

Burglary Report

Location: Sierra Hall

Reported on: Jan. 24, 2020 at 9:24 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her wallet was stolen. Occurred between Jan. 22, 2020 at 11:00 p.m. and Jan. 23, 2020 at 10:00 p.m.

Status: Case closed on Jan. 24, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure 3

Reported on: Jan. 24, 2020 4:59 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occured on Jan. 22, 2020 between 7:00 a.m. and 1:12 p.m.

Status: Case closed