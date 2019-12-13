SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Black art post-Ferguson is traumatic
December 13, 2019
Opinion editor and podcast host Shiavon Chatman sits down with former news editor Adria Watson to talk about Black art, Black award shows and who is the right group to critique Black cinema. Chatman and Watson talked about why people are uncomfortable with singer Lizzo’s recent Lakers game attire and whether that plays into the idea of fatphobia in the Black community and stan culture.
Music: Chiba by Bensound.com
