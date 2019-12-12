Sac State women’s tennis team ready for challenge of new season

Cami Hubbs has been coaching women’s tennis at Sacramento State since 2017 and is ready for the challenge that awaits in her third season as head coach.

“I’ve learned a lot from the past,” said Hubbs, who has spent 10 years on the coaching staff of various schools.

The Hornets will travel to Iowa for the season opener against Drake on Jan. 17, 2020.

“We always want to try to win the conference title,” Hubbs said. “That’s the main goal. We have the talent and the drive.”

Under Hubbs, Sac State women’s tennis showed a strong display in a three-day invitational at CSU Northridge back in November. The Hornets kept a 4-2 doubles record in the tournament.

Four of the team’s 11 players traveled for the invitational. Sophomores Megan Tagaloa and Shauna Casey grabbed a win in doubles during the invitational and are adamant about winning big in the upcoming season.

“We want to get far in the (Big Sky) Conference,” Tagaloa said. “We have the potential. The team is really good this season. We are all like one big family.”

Tagaloa shared some of her personal goals for the upcoming season.

“I want to be out there (more),” Tagaloa said. “I am a little shy but I do have a great relationship with my teammates. I want to become a player that someone can look up to.”

Team bonding has been an important focus for Hubbs in preparation for her first year as head coach.

“We try new things on the court all the time, we often question each other on how we can make the team better,” Hubbs said. “We also try to make it a family-style experience. Communication is key since we also have a very big roster this year. Every athlete is special to me.”

Hubbs said she emphasizes the importance of academic success for her students in addition to their performances on the court.

“We want everyone to get the full experience,” Hubbs said. “We want students to tackle sports along with their academic goals.”

Hubbs’s philosophy turned out to be a success as the women’s tennis roster won an award for the highest Sac State sports team GPA in the 2018-19 school year for the sixth year in a row. The team had a combined grade point average of 3.39 during the year.

Hubbs said her coaching staff is working hard to generate improvement on and off the court. The team is receiving new locker rooms in January, something they lacked in previous seasons.

Sac State will begin the regular season on Friday, Jan. 17. The Hornets play their first four matches on the road before hosting the University of San Francisco at home Saturday, Feb. 1.