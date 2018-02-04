The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

Sacramento+State+sophomore+Sofia+Gulnova+prepares+to+hit+the+ball+back+in+her+doubles+match+with+junior+Sofi+Wicker+against+their+Nevada+opponents+Saturday%2C+Feb.+3+at+the+Sacramento+State+Courts.
Sacramento State sophomore Sofia Gulnova prepares to hit the ball back in her doubles match with junior Sofi Wicker against their Nevada opponents Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Sacramento State sophomore Sofia Gulnova prepares to hit the ball back in her doubles match with junior Sofi Wicker against their Nevada opponents Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Alex Daniels - The State Hornet

Alex Daniels - The State Hornet

Sacramento State sophomore Sofia Gulnova prepares to hit the ball back in her doubles match with junior Sofi Wicker against their Nevada opponents Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Alex Daniels
February 3, 2018
Filed under Featured, Sports, Tennis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The women’s tennis team fell to the Nevada Wolf Pack 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at the Sacramento State Courts.

The Hornets (1-3, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) began the day losing their doubles matches 2-1 to the Wolf Pack.

The No. 1 doubles team of senior Ana Loaiza Esquivias and redshirt sophomore Carolina Chernyetsky and the No. 3 team of junior Sofi Wicker and sophomore Sofia Gulnova lost their matches 6-3 and 6-4, respectively. However, the No. 2 doubles team of redshirt freshman Maria Gonzalez and freshman Jenna Dorian won their match 7-5.

“I think they did improve their game and started playing better,” Wicker said. “However, we didn’t adjust. That clearly impacted us in a negative way.

“It is good because now we know what we need to work on and adjust when the other player starts playing better.”

Loaiza — who lost 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4 — not only battled her opponent in her No. 1 singles match, but outside factors as well. A group of spectators were vocal about their support for Loaiza and the referee awarded a point to Nevada and forced a restart of play due to the interruption.

“The referee wasn’t the greatest, but regardless, the match was so close,” Loaiza said. “There were so many deuces that I could have easily won my match.”

Alex Daniels – The State Hornet
Sacramento State senior Ana Loaiza Esquivias backhands the ball in her No. 1 singles match against Nevada Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sacramento State Courts.

Freshman Shamika Dhar (6-3, 6-2) and Gonzalez (7-5, 7-5) then fell in their No. 4 and No. 3 singles matches, respectively, in straight sets to the Wolf Pack.

However, No. 5 Gulnova (4-6, 7-5, 10-7), No. 2 Wicker (7-6, 6-3) and No. 6 Dorian (4-6, 7-6, 6-3) all won their matches to provide Sac State with its only three match points of the contest.

Sac State coach Cami Hubbs said she was disappointed with the loss because the match could’ve gone either way.

“We have the heart and fight, (so) there’s nothing more I can ask for,” Hubbs said. “On another day, we get them.”

The Hornets will next play against Colorado on Feb. 10 in Boulder, Colorado.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Basketball

    Bliznyuk’s big 40-point performance carries Eastern Washington over Hornets

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Featured

    OPINION: Finding optimism inside HQ, a live trivia app

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Schools need to ensure women’s constitutional rights are protected

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: Should California’s public colleges offer abortion medication on campus?

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Culture

    3 playlists to beat those back-to-school blues

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Culture

    4 ways to spend less time on social media

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball remains positive amid 6-game losing streak

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Culture

    Art professor brings outside experience to campus exhibit

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Featured

    Senior gymnast’s flair on floor leads to national following

  • Sac State women’s tennis edged by Wolf Pack 4-3

    Featured

    Campus Health Center could be required to provide medication abortions