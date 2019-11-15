Sacramento State men’s basketball stings UC Riverside in 62-49 win

The Sacramento State men’s basketball team secured its second double-digit victory of the season Friday night after beating UC Riverside 62-49 at the Nest.

Sac State (2-0) set the tone early in the game on the defensive side of the ball and held UC Riverside to only 16 percent shooting in the first half.

UC Riverside (2-1) made just four shots from the field and were forced into 8 turnovers in the first half by Sac State.

The Hornets shot 42 percent from the field in the first half and received a scoring boost from their bench. Junior Bryce Fowler entered the game and lead Sac State on a 14-0 run to push the Hornets’ lead to 21-5 with 10 minutes to play in the first half.

Fowler scored 8 of the 10 first-half bench points and also grabbed a first-half high 7 rebounds.

Senior Joshua Patton scored 8 points in the first half while blocking two shots.Sac State led 31-15 at halftime.

Sac State pushed its lead to 20 points in the first 5 minutes of the second half before the Highlanders cut the lead to 46-34 with 11 minutes to play in the game.

Five second-half turnovers from the Hornets allowed UC Riverside to cut the deficit to single digits as Sac State led 52-45 with under 3 minutes to play in the game.

A 3-pointer from senior Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa pushed the Hornets back to double digits and all but ended the Highlanders’ late comeback attempt.

Sac State forced 18 turnovers in the game and shot 44 percent from the field en route to a 13-point victory, 62-49.

Sac State plays again on the road at University of California, Davis on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center.