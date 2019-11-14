Sac State volleyball team swept by second place Weber State

The Sacramento State volleyball team was swept at home by a Big Sky Conference opponent for the first time since 2014 in a three-set loss to Weber State University.

After a dominant three-set sweep over Southern Utah University during their two-game road trip, the Hornets (13-15, 8-7 Big Sky) returned to The Nest to face second-place Weber State (19-7, 10-5) on Thursday night.

Sac State’s first point didn’t come until seven serves into the game as the Wildcats went on a 7-0 unanswered run to open the first set.

“We were playing against a team that was really strong and we couldn’t stop their attacking which is what it came down to,” head coach Ruben Volta said. “I don’t think we blocked well enough or defended well enough.”

The Hornets were unable to recover from the initial deficit as the Wildcats dominated with a hitting percentage of .722.

Sac State made nine errors throughout the set and only combined for four kills. Weber State won set one in a decisive 25-7 victory.

Weber State carried their dominance into set two, limiting Sac State to a .175 hitting percentage.

Gallery | 3 Photos Brooke Uhlenhop Sac State junior libero Michelle Taynton prepares to bump the ball against Weber State on Thursday, Nov. 14 at The Nest. Taynton had 18 digs in the three set loss.

The Hornets finally saw their first lead of the match to begin set two at 2-0. However, the Wildcats quickly recovered to take another comfortable 19-13 lead.

Sac State saved one set point but dropped set two 25-19 to give Weber State a 2-0 match lead heading into the third set.

“I wouldn’t say they limited us per se,” junior middle blocker Cianna Andrews said on the Hornets’ low hitting percentage. “I think we kinda limited ourselves. We were playing a little too timid and not being the aggressors.”

Set three saw a more closely contested set between the two teams with eight tie scores.

However, with just nine errors to the Hornets’ 22, the Wildcats were able to take the victory in set three 25-23, sweeping Sac State.

“We just let a team come into our home gym and be more aggressive than us which is something we really need to work on,” Andrews said.

Andrews led the team with 11 kills, snapping senior outside hitter Sarah Davis’ streak.

Davis previously led the team in kills for 21 straight matches. Davis recorded just one kill for the night.

Sophomore setter Ashtin Olin recorded 22 assists, 9 digs and an ace. Freshman opposite hitter Kayla Subbert had seven kills and three digs. Junior outside hitter Macey Hayden had 3 kills and 6 digs for the night.

“Weber State played really, really well,” Volta said. “They made the game really hard for us. Even with a really strong attack that we had, especially in those first two sets, they seemed to defend it really well. That was the biggest problem was how well Weber played.”

Despite the disappointing loss, the Hornets officially clinched their spot in the Big Sky Tournament which will be held at Sac State beginning Nov. 28.

The Hornets are back at The Nest Saturday at 7:00 p.m. when they host Idaho State University for their final home game of the regular season.