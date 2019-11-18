Sac State’s Jazz Combos tune up for free upcoming performance

The Sacramento State School of Music’s Jazz Department will be hosting a free “Jazz Combos” performance this Tuesday in Capistrano Concert Hall from 7 to 9 p.m.

Jazz Combos are bands made up of student and alumni musicians. These are students that are or have been a part of the jazz studies program under the School of Music at Sac State.

Stephen Roach has been the director of Jazz Combos at Sac State since 2001 and has been a part of the staff at other schools such as Baylor University and the University of Northern Colorado.

“The Jazz Combos are a small component of (the jazz studies program,),” Roach said. “The configuration of each group is different, (but) usually it’s piano, bass, drum, guitar and some other configurations of other horn players like saxophone and trombone.”

Jazz Combos are used as a creative way for students to express themselves through their music and grow as musicians. The students participating in combos range from beginning to advanced instrumentalists.

Jazz studies major and guitarist Zach Martin has been preparing for his first performance with the Sac State Jazz Combos.

Martin meets with his group every Tuesday and Thursday so they can work on practicing songs and adding in solos. Martin said that every practice, they work to the very last minute.

His combo includes students on drums, bass and vibraphone, and himself on the guitar.

“Going into this show, I’m more prepared after each practice,” Martin said. “This will be our first time (performing) together but we know how to work together and compliment each other. I want audiences to have an open mind when coming to the show. If you were going to another concert of this level you’d be paying $15 to $20.”

The performance will be held Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Capistrano Concert Hall and admission is free. For more information, visit the Sac State School of Music’s Jazz Combos page.