Sac State ASI to host panel promoting ‘Diversity in the Outdoors’

Sacramento State’s Associated Students, Inc. Peak Adventures and the Serna Center are hosting a “Diversity in the Outdoors” panel featuring adventure enthusiasts from the Pride Center and the Students with Disabilities Department.

The discussion will be in the Forest Suite on the second floor of the University Union Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and will focus on a discussion and open floor to anyone with questions about diversity in the outdoors.

“The goal is to inspire everyone to get outside and reinforce that everyone’s relationship with the outdoors is different,” said Tanner Landon, a marketing specialist with Peak Adventures.

Allie Soto, vice president of Hornets for Social Democracy and a junior cultural anthropology major, said encouraging diversity is always a worthwhile goal.

“I remember orientation day,” she said. “I was in awe of the diversity on campus. It was great to see so many other Latinos here. It inspired me to pursue a leadership position for the first time.”

She said that in addition to helping historically marginalized students feel welcome in more spaces, bringing all types of people together is a laudable goal in and of itself.

Esau Gutierrez, a junior political science major and a member of the College Democrats, agreed with Soto.

“Making sure people have equitable access to extracurriculars gives people a sense of belonging,” he said. “It’s important to reach out to and include people of all kinds.”

This will be the second event of its kind Peak Adventures has helped organize.

Last spring, the group partnered with the Serna Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program for a similar event which saw about 100 in attendance, Landon said. He said he expects the same, if not more this time around.

There will be free food, giveaways and a resource fair after the panel.