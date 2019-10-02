SPORTS PODCAST: What it means to be a walk-on football player at Sac State

At the start of the 2019 football season, six of the Sac State football team’s walk-on players were surprised with scholarships. Normally, walk-on players have to get by with their own money while practicing and playing nearly full time while in school, so being awarded a scholarship is both a status symbol and a massive financial help. For this episode, defensive back and surprise scholarship recipient Abel Ordaz told us what he learned playing at Sac State as a walk-on. Read more in State Hornet staffer Jordan Parker’s in-depth interview here.

Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com