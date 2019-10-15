SPORTS PODCAST: Breaking broadcast with Deuce and Mo

What does it take to make it as a sports broadcaster? Dave “Deuce” Mason and Morgan “Mo” Ragan, hosts of the Deuce & Mo podcast and the play-by-play voice and color commentators for the Stockton Kings, talk about the non-traditional career route it takes to be a sportscaster, and what they took away from their time at Sac State.



