SPORTS PODCAST: Breaking broadcast with Deuce and Mo
October 15, 2019
What does it take to make it as a sports broadcaster? Dave “Deuce” Mason and Morgan “Mo” Ragan, hosts of the Deuce & Mo podcast and the play-by-play voice and color commentators for the Stockton Kings, talk about the non-traditional career route it takes to be a sportscaster, and what they took away from their time at Sac State.
Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com
