SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: Live from the newsroom

Last week, Tyler Perry opened his first studio in downtown Atlanta, making him the first Black person to fully own a film studio, but is this the best thing he could be doing in his community?

Shiavon and Adria Watson had an impromptu podcast live from the State Hornet newsroom where they talked about Perry’s impact in his community, his influence on pop culture and how Black women are portrayed in Hollywood.

Music: Chabba from Filmstro.com