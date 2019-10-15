Sac State volleyball team sweeps Portland State in 3 sets

The Sacramento State volleyball team swept Portland State University in three sets Tuesday, extending their win streak to four games.

Coming off a two-game road trip, the Hornets (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) were able to secure their first three-set win of the season over the Vikings (7-11, 3-4).

“It was our first three-set win so it was nice to get it done in three,” said senior outside hitter Sarah Davis. “We’ve really been dragging out the other games, but pushing through, so it was really nice to have the energy and momentum to get it done in three games tonight.”

The win put the Hornets in sole possession of second place in the Big Sky after sharing it with three other teams prior to the match Tuesday.

Sac State was dominant during the first set, seeing only three lead changes throughout. After a kill from Davis to tie the set 8-8, the Hornets gained momentum and never looked back, ending set one with a decisive score of 25-15.

Portland State fought back in set two, leading Sac State late in the set 23-21. However, the Hornets were able to close the gap on a 4-0 run, winning the set 25-23.

A late rally in the third and final set secured another slim victory for the Hornets as they took down Portland State 27-25.

The Hornets dominated in kills with 51 to the Vikings’ 30. Sac State also served well, combining for 10 aces.

“We felt like if we could serve really tough against this team, we could get them so they don’t pass the ball very well and we could give them some trouble offensively,” said head coach Ruben Volta.

Junior middle blocker Cianna Andrews put in the work for the Hornets, recording a .538 hitting percentage. Andrews also had 17 kills and two digs for the night.

“Cianna played a really good match and just attacked so aggressively,” Volta said. “(Andrews) really carried a big chunk of our offense for a while, so I thought she played great.”

Davis, who currently sits at fifth in the NCAA nationwide in total kills, once again led the Hornets in kills with 18. She also had three aces and 11 digs for the night.

Sophomore setter Ashtin Olin, who was recently named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, recorded 3 aces and 44 assists.

“We know another team is coming in to beat us, so we always want to practice hard so we aren’t caught off guard in the game,” Andrews said. “We have a good streak going right now and we just want to keep it up.”

The Hornets play at home again Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host the first-place University of Northern Colorado Bears.