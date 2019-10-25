NEWS PODCAST: Sac State’s 2018 vote center provides example for new election law

Managing editor Cory Jaynes sits down with former ASI President Noel Mora to talk about Mora’s support of AB 59, a bill recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom that prioritizes the placement of vote centers on California college campuses.

Mora testified twice in favor of AB59, which used Sacramento State’s 2018 vote center as a real-world example to help expand voter centers to other campuses. Mora also discussed his views on civic engagement after the New York Times reported on attempts to suppress college votes nationwide and his opposition to the California State University’s proposal to add a quantitative reasoning course requirement for entry to the CSU.

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com