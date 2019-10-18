NEWS PODCAST: Take Back the Night Sacramento demands the end of gender-based violence

Last Saturday the 40th annual Take Back the Night, a march and rally against gender-based and sexual violence, was held in Midtown Sacramento Diversity/Identity reporter Kenda L. Rivera covered the event.

Rivera tells us about what happened at Take Back the Night and talks about some of the people she interviewed at the event.

Stories Covered:

SO&L serves Sac State Stinger Esports club cease and desist letter

CSU considering an additional year of STEM classes for admission

Sac State fraternity brings back annual drag show

40th annual Take Back the Night raises awareness of gender-based violence

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com