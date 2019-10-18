NEWS PODCAST: Take Back the Night Sacramento demands the end of gender-based violence

Community+members+march+during+the+40th+annual+Take+Back+the+Night+rally+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+13.
Back to Article
Back to Article

NEWS PODCAST: Take Back the Night Sacramento demands the end of gender-based violence

Community members march during the 40th annual Take Back the Night rally on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Community members march during the 40th annual Take Back the Night rally on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Patrick Walsh - The State Hornet

Community members march during the 40th annual Take Back the Night rally on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Patrick Walsh - The State Hornet

Patrick Walsh - The State Hornet

Community members march during the 40th annual Take Back the Night rally on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Kendra L. Rivera and Will Coburn
October 18, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Last Saturday the 40th annual Take Back the Night, a march and rally against gender-based and sexual violence, was held in Midtown Sacramento Diversity/Identity reporter Kenda L. Rivera covered the event.

RELATED: 40th annual Take Back the Night raises awareness of gender-based violence

Rivera tells us about what happened at Take Back the Night and talks about some of the people she interviewed at the event.

Stories Covered:
SO&L serves Sac State Stinger Esports club cease and desist letter
CSU considering an additional year of STEM classes for admission
Sac State fraternity brings back annual drag show
40th annual Take Back the Night raises awareness of gender-based violence

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email