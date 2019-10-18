NEWS PODCAST: Take Back the Night Sacramento demands the end of gender-based violence
October 18, 2019
Last Saturday the 40th annual Take Back the Night, a march and rally against gender-based and sexual violence, was held in Midtown Sacramento Diversity/Identity reporter Kenda L. Rivera covered the event.
Rivera tells us about what happened at Take Back the Night and talks about some of the people she interviewed at the event.
Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com
