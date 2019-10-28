CRIME LOG: Multiple thefts and hit-and-runs reported at Sac State

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

During the week of Oct. 20, Sac State saw two instances of burglary to both a car and in Kadema Hall, along with a stolen bicycle and stolen money. Multiple instances of hit-and-runs were also recorded.

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Oct. 21, 2019, 14:00:00

Description: Victim Reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Oct. 21 between 0800 -1330 hours

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Burglary to Auto

Time: Oct 21, 2019, 17:59:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. Occurred on Oct. 21 between 1140-1630 hours

Status: Report taken – Open case



Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Oct 23, 2019, 09:10:00

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Oct. 22 sometime between 1100-1500 hours

Disposition: Report taken – Open case

Report of Theft:

Time: Oct 23, 2019, 12:20:00

Description: Victim reported the theft of money. Occurred on Oct. 22 around 1336 hours.

Case Closed 10/24/19

Status: Report taken – Open case

Report of Theft

Time: Oct 24 2019, 14:32:00

Description: Victim reported his bicycle stolen. Occurred on Oct. 5 between 1400-2000 hours.

Status: Report taken – Open case

Report of Theft

Time: Oct 26, 2019, 00:47:00

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was broken into. Occurred sometime between 2100-2300 hours

Status: Report taken – Open case

Burglary

Time: Oct 26, 2019, 03:13:00

Description: Burglary report pending. Occurred sometime between Oct. 25 at 2152 hours and Oct. 26 at 0105 hours

Status: Report taken – Open case