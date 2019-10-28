CRIME LOG: Multiple thefts and hit-and-runs reported at Sac State
Crime map for the week of Oct. 20
October 28, 2019
Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
During the week of Oct. 20, Sac State saw two instances of burglary to both a car and in Kadema Hall, along with a stolen bicycle and stolen money. Multiple instances of hit-and-runs were also recorded.
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Time: Oct. 21, 2019, 14:00:00
Description: Victim Reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Oct. 21 between 0800 -1330 hours
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
Burglary to Auto
Time: Oct 21, 2019, 17:59:00
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. Occurred on Oct. 21 between 1140-1630 hours
Status: Report taken – Open case
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Time: Oct 23, 2019, 09:10:00
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on Oct. 22 sometime between 1100-1500 hours
Disposition: Report taken – Open case
Report of Theft:
Time: Oct 23, 2019, 12:20:00
Description: Victim reported the theft of money. Occurred on Oct. 22 around 1336 hours.
Case Closed 10/24/19
Status: Report taken – Open case
Report of Theft
Time: Oct 24 2019, 14:32:00
Description: Victim reported his bicycle stolen. Occurred on Oct. 5 between 1400-2000 hours.
Status: Report taken – Open case
Report of Theft
Time: Oct 26, 2019, 00:47:00
Description: Victim reported his vehicle was broken into. Occurred sometime between 2100-2300 hours
Status: Report taken – Open case
Burglary
Time: Oct 26, 2019, 03:13:00
Description: Burglary report pending. Occurred sometime between Oct. 25 at 2152 hours and Oct. 26 at 0105 hours
Status: Report taken – Open case
