Local band The Ghost Town Rebellion to perform at Sac State Wednesday

The Ghost Town Rebellion, an American rock band formed from local Sacramento musicians, will be performing on campus August 18, outside the University Union.

The group has four members — Shawn Peter, Mike Shively, Chelsea Baker and Rick Click. They not only handle the music but also participate in their own media and marketing.

The group started in 2013 when Peter, lead vocalist, had the idea to write songs about the history of California. Shively, lead guitar and videographer, joined in 2015 while Baker, bass and social media, and Click, drums, hopped on board during the summer of this year.

When asked via email to describe the music they make, the group replied, “Grit rock! If you took a grunge band, add some Americana, swamp rock, and a little bit of country & blues, with a history lesson, then you have The Ghost Town Rebellion!”

The band looks forward to their upcoming performance at Sacramento State and says that students can expect, “one of the best rock shows you’ll ever see.”

The group is excited about the energy the students on campus will offer, but also says that their music caters to everyone and that they make songs for people of all ages.

The band listed the support they get from fans along with their passion to make music as their primary motivations to continue with The Ghost Town Rebellion.

On their goals for the band moving forward, the group simply stated, “All the way to the top!”

A new album is in the works with singles slated to drop either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year. They couldn’t say much about the singles at this time but seemed excited about them.

The Ghost Town Rebellion’s performance will begin at 12 p.m. in Serna Plaza outside the University Union. Admission is free.