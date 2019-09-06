State Hornet Sports Episode 2: Soccer Previews

The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko previewing the 2019 soccer season with podcast as soccer beat writer Vince Castellana as he interviews coach Michael Linenberger, sophomore Oscar Govea and freshman Genaro Alfaro.

Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com