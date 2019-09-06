State Hornet Sports Episode 2: Soccer Previews

Back to Article
Back to Article

State Hornet Sports Episode 2: Soccer Previews

Shaun Holkko and Vince Castellana
September 6, 2019
Filed under Podcast, Soccer, Sports, Sports Podcast

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko previewing the 2019 soccer season with podcast as soccer beat writer Vince Castellana as he interviews coach Michael Linenberger, sophomore Oscar Govea and freshman Genaro Alfaro.

For more coverage of Sac State Soccer and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com

Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email