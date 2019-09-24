SPORTS PODCAST: What do Hornet volleyballers do before games?

The Sac State Women's volleyball team comes together right before their last matchup of the tournament against Nevada. The Hornets won the tournament despite losing to Nevada.

Ian Edwards - The State Hornet

September 24, 2019

In this episode of The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko, Volleyball reporter Robyn Dobson chats with Hornet voleyball captain Sarah Davis about her pregame rituals.

