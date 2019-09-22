Sac State men’s soccer team draws with Pacific 1-1

The Sacramento State men’s soccer team played a scrappy and competitive game with the University of Pacific Sunday, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The Hornets (5-2-1) made a costly mistake early in the game when Sac State sophomore defender Tyler Moss scored an own goal in the 20th minute, giving the Tigers the 1-0 lead.

“I thought today our performance was actually quite good,” said Sac State head coach Michael Linenberger. “I thought it was one of the most complete games we played this year. We were a little bit unfortunate with the own goal that they scored, but I was pleased with our reaction afterward and found a way to equalize. (I) thought we came close to finding the game winner on several occasions.”

Story continues below gallery.

Gallery | 5 Photos Shaun Holkko Sac State freshman defender Genaro Alfaro attempts to deke the defender against Pacific on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Hornet Field. The Hornets and Tigers played to a 1-1 draw.

Close

The Hornets were led by sophomore forward Arath Chavez who scored in the 59th minute of the game.

“Coming into today, we all had a positive mindset,” Chavez said. “We just wanted to keep going and make sure that we don’t let our past records so far get to our heads and stay complacent. We just want to keep going and do more than what we have already accomplished.”

There were several yellow cards given as the game proceeded with physical play. The Hornets were issued four to the Tigers three. Tempers continue to flare during the post game handshake and punches were thrown until the players were restrained.

“I think we dominated the game,” Chavez said. “The physical play, I feel like the referee let both teams play, so it was kind of like 50-50.”

Story continues below tweet.

Final score: @SacStMSoccer and Pacific tie at 1. Punches were thrown in the post game handshake line but players were restrained. @SH_Sports pic.twitter.com/75QLi5QXal — Sav (@SolleySavannah) September 23, 2019

With Pacific being a local rival from Stockton, the intensity of the game and emotions are heightened, according to Linenberger.

“At the end of the day, I think no one got hurt, which is important and it made for a very exciting game and entertaining game for the fans,” Linenberger said.

Despite being tied, Sac State had more total shots than Pacific with 12 to four at the end of regulation. Following two overtime periods, the Hornets outshot the Tigers 15-6.

With the Hornets now going on a two-game road trip, they are preparing for the challenge ahead of them this upcoming weekend.

“This one is going to be a tough one,” Linenberger said. “I just told our guys at the end of the game that this trip coming up is probably the toughest weekend for any team in the country this year. We’re flying to Indiana for a Friday night game, playing a top five team in the country.”

Story continues below tweet.

Sac State sophomore forward Arath Chavez scored the only goal for the Hornets in today’s draw. Hear from him after the game talking about avoiding complacency. @SH_Sports pic.twitter.com/xPKEqZoXtw — Sav (@SolleySavannah) September 23, 2019

The Hornet’s next game is Friday at #5 Indiana University.