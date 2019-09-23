CRIME LOG: Sac State crimes over the week of Sept. 16

Every week, starting this week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

Over the week of Sept. 16, the Sacramento State Police Department logged 10 crimes at Sacramento State reported to police, including vandalism, multiple hit-and-runs of property damage and a death threat.

Check out the map below to see what crimes were reported and where they occurred:

Threat of Death/Injury to Another Person

Time: Sept. 17 (20:05:00)

Description: Criminal threats report pending. Occurred on 9/17/19 around 1740 hours.

Status: Case-Open

Theft

Time: Sept. 17 (19:51:00)

Description: Victim reported money and his bank card were stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. Occurred on 9/13/19 between 1830-2050 hours.

Status: Case-Closed 9/18/19

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Sept. 17 (16:19:00)

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 9/16/19 between 1615-1800 hours.

Status: Case-Closed 9/17/19

Report of Theft

Time: Sept. 18 (10:52:00)

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between 9/17/19 at 1300 hours and 9/18/19 at 0900 hours.

Status: Case-Open

Report of Theft

Time: Sept. 18 (12:24:00)

Description: Report of several items stolen from the construction area. Occurred between 9/16/19 at 1630 hours and 9/17/19 at 0500 hours.

Status: Case-Closed 9/18/19

Driving Under The Influence of Drugs/ Alcohol

Time: Sept. 18 (23:24:00)

Description: Officer Rice conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County main jail.

Status: Arrest

Other Agency Felony Warrant

Time: Sept. 19 (20:53:00)

Description: CSO Ortex reported a suspicious male going through recyclables. Officers made contact and a records check revealed the subject had a no-bail warrant for a parole violation. He was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Vandalism

Time: Sept. 16 (12:01:00)

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was vandalized. Occurred between 0750-1150 hours.

Status: Case Closed

Hit and Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Sept. 17 (15:40:00)

Description: Victim reported his vehicle was damaged. Occurred on sept.16 between 1845-2100 hours.

Status: Case Closed

The campus crime log is publicly available at the Sacramento State Police Department and online.