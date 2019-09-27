NEWS PODCAST: What we learned from the Clery Report
September 27, 2019
Podcast editor Will Coburn and crime reporter Dom Vitiello talk about what can be learned from the annual Clery act report.
Stories Covered:
Clery Report shows 31 instances of sexual assault at Sac State student housing in 2018
Sac State budget shows lack of reserves
Sac State’s Women’s Resource Center hosts open house
Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com
