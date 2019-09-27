NEWS PODCAST: What we learned from the Clery Report

The American River Courtyard, one of the residence halls located at Sac State. In the university's 2019 Clery Act Report, 31 instances of sexual assault were reported at on-campus housing, an increase of 21 incidents from last year's report.

Brittney Delgado

Will Coburn and Dom Vitiello
September 27, 2019

Podcast editor Will Coburn and crime reporter Dom Vitiello talk about what can be learned from the annual Clery act report.

Stories Covered:

Clery Report shows 31 instances of sexual assault at Sac State student housing in 2018
Sac State budget shows lack of reserves
Sac State’s Women’s Resource Center hosts open house

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

