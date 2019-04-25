The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Video: The State Hornet prints its last issue ever

Kelly Kiernan
April 25, 2019
Filed under Campus, News, Video

The State Hornet printed its last print issue Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Sacramento Bee. To celebrate, members of our staff got an inside look at The Bee’s printing process. The State Hornet’s final issue celebrates the 70th anniversary of the formation of a news organization with stories from the Sac State Library archives. Though we’re discontinuing print, The State Hornet is now 100% digital at statehornet.com. For more throwback content, click here.

