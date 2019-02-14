Sac State makes changes to wheeled device policy

Sacramento State announced Tuesday that it will be implementing some new changes to its policies for wheeled personal transportation due to the introduction of electric scooters in Sacramento.

Although the new policy supports the use of electric scooters as transportation to campus, they are not to be used on walkways, sidewalks or any pedestrian zones.

Scooters must be parked only in designated bicycle parking areas. The policy also applies to skateboards and bicycles.

Students or faculty that use the scooters as their choice of transportation to campus are required to wear a helmet when riding and to ride only on bike lanes and roadways.

The new policy can be found here and includes a map of all areas where wheeled devices are not allowed to be used.