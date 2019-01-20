The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

Three subjects reportedly caused damage to Hornet Stadium track and football field

Three+subjects+reportedly+stole+a+golf+cart+on+Dec.+29+at+approximately+7%3A30+p.m.%2C+driving+it+onto+the+Hornet+Stadium+track+and+football+field.+The+suspects+caused+damage+to+the+track%2C+turf+and+fencing.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

Three subjects reportedly stole a golf cart on Dec. 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving it onto the Hornet Stadium track and football field. The suspects caused damage to the track, turf and fencing.

Three subjects reportedly stole a golf cart on Dec. 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving it onto the Hornet Stadium track and football field. The suspects caused damage to the track, turf and fencing.

Courtesy of the Sacramento State Police Department

Three subjects reportedly stole a golf cart on Dec. 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving it onto the Hornet Stadium track and football field. The suspects caused damage to the track, turf and fencing.

Courtesy of the Sacramento State Police Department

Courtesy of the Sacramento State Police Department

Three subjects reportedly stole a golf cart on Dec. 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving it onto the Hornet Stadium track and football field. The suspects caused damage to the track, turf and fencing.

Margherita Beale, Managing editor
January 19, 2019
Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Three suspects were identified in a Dec. 29 golf cart theft that caused damage to Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium track and football field.

According to a Friday tweet from the Sacramento State Police Department, the suspects involved were identified thanks to assistance from the “Hornet community and public assistance.” The suspects’ names were not released.

The three subjects reportedly stole a golf cart on Dec. 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving it onto the Hornet Stadium track and football field. The suspects caused damage to the track, turf and fencing, according to a Sac State Police Facebook post detailing the incident.

This is a developing story.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    Sac State “Finish in Four” graduates to receive free regalia

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    Sac State town hall meeting postponed

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    #MeToo founder to speak at Sac State

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    Sac State President’s town hall meeting date announced

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    How does a government shutdown affect Sac State students?

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    Sac State study abroad program increases travel options

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    2018: A year in review

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    2018: A year in photos

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    Pokemon GO draws Sacramento community to Sac State

  • Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

    Campus

    Meet the artist behind the intricate leaf art seen at Sac State every fall

Navigate Right