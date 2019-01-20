Suspects identified in Sac State golf cart theft

Three suspects were identified in a Dec. 29 golf cart theft that caused damage to Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium track and football field.

According to a Friday tweet from the Sacramento State Police Department, the suspects involved were identified thanks to assistance from the “Hornet community and public assistance.” The suspects’ names were not released.

The three subjects reportedly stole a golf cart on Dec. 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m., driving it onto the Hornet Stadium track and football field. The suspects caused damage to the track, turf and fencing, according to a Sac State Police Facebook post detailing the incident.

This is a developing story.