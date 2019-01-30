CRIME LOGS: 10 most notable crimes over winter break

In an effort to increase transparency on campus, the State Hornet is taking a record of the 10 most notable crimes that occurred each week. The description of the crimes were gathered based on information provided in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime logs.

Over winter break, five out of the nine reports of theft involved bicycles. An ongoing embezzlement case is pending further investigation. Two male subjects were reportedly arrested on campus for crimes involving theft.

Story continues below map.

Report of theft

Date and time: Jan. 14 at 12:46 p.m.

Location: Upper East Side Lofts

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred sometime between 12/29/18 and 1/14/19. This is an open case.

Report of theft

Date and time: Jan. 14 at 5:51 p.m.

Location: Broad Athletic Facility

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. This is an open case.

Burglary Report

Date and time: Jan. 8 at 10:37 a.m.

Location: Sequoia Hall

Description: Several items were taken from a classroom. Occurred between 12/14/18 and 1/2/19. This is an open case.

Report of theft

Date and time: Jan. 11 at 8:10 a.m.

Location: Dining Commons

Description: The Sacramento State Police dispatch center received a call regarding a suspicious male suspect possibly casing bicycles in the residential hall area of campus. CSO Hughes was in the area and observed the subject take a bicycle from a bike rack near the Dining Commons. Officers arrived and made contact with the male subject. A routine records check revealed the male subject had an outstanding no bail, felony warrant. The subject was taken taken to Sacramento County main jail where he was not accepted due to a previous injury. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft. Arrested: Donny R. Tiller. Born 1/27/1982. Male, white, 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds.

Vandalism

Date and time: Dec. 30 at 7:13 a.m.

Location: Stadium/Track

Description: Report of tire marks from a golf cart on the football field. Occurred on 12/29/18 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. This is an open case.

Embezzlement

Date and time: Jan. 2 at 4:23 p.m.

Location: Lassen Hall

Description: Embezzlement case. Pending further investigation.

Report of theft

Date and time: Dec. 18 at 8:12 a.m.

Location: Library

Description: A battery was stolen out of a golf cart. Occurred on 12/14/18 around 9 p.m. This is an open case.

Report of theft

Date and time: Dec. 20 at 9:32 a.m.

Location: Hornet Bookstore

Description: An unidentified suspect entered the Hornet Bookstore and stole three Apple brand items. Occurred on 12/19/18 between 2:20 and 2:28 p.m. This is an open case.

Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing officer

Date and time: Dec. 20 at 2:28 p.m.

Location: Alpine Hall

Description: CSO Bartholomew observed a male subject taking recyclables from a marked receptacle. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the male subject. The male subject became very loud verbally while officers were meeting with him and he refused to follow directions when told not to reach for a bag he was carrying. The male subject reached inside the bag for an unknown item. At that point, Officer Rice physically detained the male subject. The male was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail for 148 (A) PC (intentionally obstruct or delay a peace officer). Arrested: Vincent Davis. Born 10/25/1965. Male, black, 5 foot 11 inches. 180 pounds.

Vandalism

Date and time: Dec. 22 at 4: 58 p.m.

Location: Upper East Side Lofts

Description: Report of a damaged front door, a large piece of glass was shattered. This is an open case.