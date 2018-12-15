President Nelsen’s spring address replaced with a town hall meeting

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen’s formal Spring Address will be replaced with a town hall meeting on Jan. 17, from 9-10 a.m. in the University Union Ballroom.

The change to the formal address was announced Friday morning via a SacSend message.

The email announcement said the decision to change the format was made in conjunction with the Faculty Senate and Associated Students, Inc.

“We have decided to change the format so that we can be more responsive to the Hornet Family,” Nelsen sent in the SacSend message.

Questions for the town hall can be submitted via an online web form found here, submission deadline is Jan. 11.

Noel Mora, ASI president, said the decision was made before he was ASI President, but he said Neslen wanted a more interactive format for the spring in contrast with the straight forward address in the fall.

“The three pillars of government at the university are student government, the faculty senate and the administration,” Mora said. “People don’t get to see that on display, so this gives people a chance to see that.”