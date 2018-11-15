VIDEO: Director and cast of ‘Buried Child’ discuss play
Rudy Obstaculo - The State Hornet
Director Roberto Pomo discusses the meaning behind the play “Buried Child.” The play was written by Sam Shepard and examines the concept of the American dream. Several cast members discuss their roles and what they enjoy about the characters.
