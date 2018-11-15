The student news site of Sacramento State University

VIDEO: Director and cast of ‘Buried Child’ discuss play

Rudy Obstaculo - The State Hornet

Rudy Obstaculo
November 15, 2018
Filed under Culture, Video

Director Roberto Pomo discusses the meaning behind the play “Buried Child.” The play was written by Sam Shepard and examines the concept of the American dream. Several cast members discuss their roles and what they enjoy about the characters.

RELATED: ‘Buried Child’ play examines the reality of the American dream

