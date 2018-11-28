#SacStateSays: “What did you do with your time off from school?”
November 28, 2018
Filed under Culture
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Sacramento State closed its campus and canceled classes from Nov. 13-23 due to the poor air quality which, stemmed from the Camp Fire in Butte County. We asked students what they did with their unexpected time off from school.
RELATED: Sac State students use campus closure time to sleep, study
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.