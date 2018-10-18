The student news site of Sacramento State University

Suspect at large for stealing bikes at Sac State

Police are looking for suspect after stealing multiple bikes from campus

Flyer of Luther Rhiney were posted around the Sac State Campus. Rhiney is wanted for the heft of bicycles on campus.

Brittney Delgado
October 18, 2018
The Sacramento State Police Department released a suspect bulletin post Oct. 18, of a bicycle thief roaming around campus.

Luther Rhiney, 50, has been previously arrested for stealing bicycles at Sac State. After being released from custody, he was last seen stealing another bike from campus on Wednesday, Oct. 17, according to the bulletin post.

Rhiney is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

“He will typically wear a ball cap or otherwise try to conceal his eyes,” according to police.

Sac State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa was unavailable for comment.

Police advise that if you see Rhiney on campus or around campus to not approach him but to contact Sac State police at (916) 278-6000.

