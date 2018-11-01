The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

#SacStateSays: What are your plans for Halloween?

Ashton Byers - The State Hornet

Ashton Byers
October 31, 2018
Filed under Culture

Students decided to get into the Halloween spirit by coming to campus in costume. We asked students around campus what their plans are for Halloween. Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

RELATED: Spooky good, budget-friendly ways to get you ready for Halloween

Photos and reporting by Ashton Byers






