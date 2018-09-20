VIDEO: Hakan Ozcelik
Steven Bryla and Melissa Amaya
California State University recognized Sacramento State business professor Hakan Ozcelik with the Faculty Innovation and Leadership Award for teaching students to view leadership through an emotional lens. The professor of management in the college of business administration was one of 26 faculty members awarded from the 366 nominations coming from 23 California State University campuses.
