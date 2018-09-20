The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

Sacramento Police Department conducted a follow up investigation and an arrest was made Wednesday

An+arrest+was+made+after+shots+were+fired+at+Stingers+Sports+Pub+Wednesday.+The+sports+bar+is+popular+among+Sac+State+students+and+is+less+than+a+mile+away+from+campus.
An arrest was made after shots were fired at Stingers Sports Pub Wednesday. The sports bar is popular among Sac State students and is less than a mile away from campus.

An arrest was made after shots were fired at Stingers Sports Pub Wednesday. The sports bar is popular among Sac State students and is less than a mile away from campus.

Margherita Beale - The State Hornet

Margherita Beale - The State Hornet

An arrest was made after shots were fired at Stingers Sports Pub Wednesday. The sports bar is popular among Sac State students and is less than a mile away from campus.

Margherita Beale
September 19, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An arrest was made after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at Stingers Sports Pub, a bar popular among Sacramento State Students.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 2 a.m. according to the Sacramento Police Department daily activity log. After an initial search of the area, a follow up investigation was conducted and an arrest was made.

After conducting the initial canvas, officers believe the shots were fired from outside the venue, Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Vance Chandler said.

Chandler said that the department is unaware of any shooting victims.

“Nobody was hurt. We’re pressing charges because to me, that’s nine counts of attempted murder,” Linda Feil, Stingers Sports Pub owner, said. “But everyone’s good, thank God. Thank God for the Sacramento Police Department.”

At this point, detectives are not able to provide information regarding the incident as it is still under investigation, Chandler said.

This is a developing story.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Featured

    GALLERY: Protesters clash outside statewide law enforcement expo

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Breaking News

    Sheriff’s deputy killed in Rancho Cordova shooting attended Sac State

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Breaking News

    Crash victim identified as Sac State student through social media

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Campus

    Black Lives Matter co-founder will speak on campus Tuesday

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Culture

    Sac State students and local artists display at RAW showcase

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Featured

    Medical abortions closer to being required at CSU campuses

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Featured

    Panel discusses updates on DACA from both city and state

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Campus

    ASI makes major change to Safe Rides program

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Campus

    New satellite campus provides access to capital connections

  • Shots fired at sports bar popular among Sac State students

    Campus

    Sac State Police detain person at the WELL