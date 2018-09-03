Sac State men’s soccer lose in home opener to San Jose State 2-1

The Sacramento State men’s soccer team suffered its first home loss of the season against the San Jose State Spartans 2-1 at Hornet Field on Sunday.

According to head coach Michael Linenberger, the Hornets (1-2-1) came out “flat, with no energy, enthusiasm, and didn’t work hard.”

The Hornets defense struggled with the Spartans’ (1-2-1) constant pressure throughout the first half of the game, and failed to get any rhythm going offensively with only two shots on goal in the entire first half while the Spartans shot a total of seven.

San Jose’s constant pressure paid off when, in the 35th minute, senior defender Andrew Mendoza launched a cross which found sophomore defender Omar Lemus who then scored to make the game 1-0 in the Spartans favor.

Just three minutes later, Lemus notched his second goal of the game as he dribbled through the Hornet defense.

Starting in the second half, the Hornets seemed to play like a new team, coming out with energy they did not have in the first half, according to Linenberger.

“The biggest difference was that we worked hard and came out with energy,” Linenberger said. “I didn’t think it had anything to do with tactics or systems of play. It had to do with work — good old fashioned work.”

With the break in action, the Hornets seemed rejuvenated in both offense and defense in the second half. The offense had eight shots on goal while the defense only allowed the Spartans three.

Sac State senior defender Jack Larter echoed Linenberger’s statements about the difference between the first and second half.

“I think our mentality really changed,” Larter said. “In the first half we were really tired, very slow, lethargic, and in the second half we kind of had a second wind. We had a lot more excitement, buzz, and I believe we just wanted it more in the second half.”

The Hornets offense came more alive as the Spartans’ keeper allowed a penalty kick from senior midfielder Dominic Scotti to pass him in the 60th minute, making it a 2-1 game.

“We reached our potential in that second half of the game but unfortunately it wasn’t enough,” Scott said.

Sac State’s comeback efforts fell short when the team did not capitalize on any more opportunities before the final whistle blew.

The team looks to bounce back Thursday against University of California, Berkeley at 7 p.m as they play in Avaya Stadium, the same venue as the San Jose Earthquakes.