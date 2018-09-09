The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

Hornets led 14-13 with less than five minutes to play

Assistant+head+coach+Paul+Wulff+speaks+with+his+offensive+line+during+Sacramento+State%27s+opener+against+Saint+Francis+on+Sept.+1.+The+Hornets+fell+to+San+Diego+State+in+their+second+game+28-14+on+Sept.+8.
Assistant head coach Paul Wulff speaks with his offensive line during Sacramento State's opener against Saint Francis on Sept. 1. The Hornets fell to San Diego State in their second game 28-14 on Sept. 8.

Assistant head coach Paul Wulff speaks with his offensive line during Sacramento State's opener against Saint Francis on Sept. 1. The Hornets fell to San Diego State in their second game 28-14 on Sept. 8.

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet

Assistant head coach Paul Wulff speaks with his offensive line during Sacramento State's opener against Saint Francis on Sept. 1. The Hornets fell to San Diego State in their second game 28-14 on Sept. 8.

Thomas Frey, Sports editor
September 8, 2018
Filed under Featured, Football, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Despite leading 14-13 against San Diego State, Sacramento State allowed a touchdown with 4:05 to play and lost 28-14.

The Hornets (1-1) had a chance to put the game away when the Aztecs (1-1) went for a fourth-and-9 with 5:59 to play in the fourth quarter and converted.

Less than two minutes later, San Diego State was in the endzone. On the ensuing drive, senior quarterback Kevin Thomson was sacked twice, and the Hornets turned the ball over on downs. Two plays later, the Aztecs found the endzone again to go up 28-14 with 2:08 to play.

To start the game, San Diego State took a 10-0 lead before Sac State sophomore running back Bryant Perkinson scored a 1-yard touchdown with 6:07 to play in the second quarter to cut the Aztecs lead to 10-7.

San Diego State tacked on a field goal to take a 13-7 lead into the half.

With the Aztecs driving in the third quarter, Sac State senior defensive back Mister Harriel intercepted quarterback Ryan Agnew.

On the next play, Thomson threw a 64-yard touchdown to Perkinson to give the Hornets a 14-13 lead with 8:54 to play in the third.

In the fourth quarter, with the Aztecs driving, Harriel came up with his second interception of the game with 13:44 to play.

The Hornets couldn’t take advantage of the turnover, and punted the ball back to the Aztecs, who converted a fourth down and eventually won the game 28-14.

Sacramento State will take on the University of Northern Colorado on the road Sept. 15.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Men’s Soccer looks to prove age is nothing but a number

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Sac State Chemistry Department faces loss after professor dies unexpectedly

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Culture

    Sac State football players talk swagger

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Culture

    Students show off their fall sneakers

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Daily parking pass prices increased for fall semester

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Sac State defense dominates but still has room for improvement

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Hornets stomp on St. Francis with head coach suspended

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    Fight breaks out over pizza at Sac State’s first football game of the semester

  • Sac State can’t keep lead against SDSU

    Featured

    PREVIEW: Hornets open season Saturday with high aspirations