Banda groups will perform traditional Mexican music at Sac State

Showcasing Mexican culture and heritage, Sacramento State’s UNIQUE program will host a concert featuring two Sacramento banda groups in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

Banda Rorros and Los Guaraches will perform at the concert Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the University Union Ballroom, showcasing one of the most influential styles of Mexican music, banda. Banda music has its roots in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, where it was first established the late 1800s.

Banda is a genre of Mexican music born from the convergence of German polka and traditional Mexican music. Banda groups are typically composed of 12 to 17 members and include vocals, brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.

UNIQUE’s program advisor Ajamu Lamumba said the program has been hosting and sponsoring events to celebrate Mexican Independence Day for the past four to five years.

“This is an annual event that we’ve sponsored with the gentlemen of Gamma Zeta Alpha and with us being a Hispanic serving institution, we needed to do that,” Lamumba said.

The Mexican Independence Day event is co-sponsored by Gamma Zeta Alpha and Associated Students, Inc. According to Lamumba, fraternity members suggested both bands.

“I’m very glad we’re celebrating Mexican Independence Day, because a lot of people don’t know that it’s actually in September and it’s not Cinco de Mayo,” said UNIQUE program assistant Danielle Carr. “I’m glad that we’re bringing more awareness to it and bringing more diversity to the community.”

Cutberto Aguilar, CEO and founder of the two bands’ booking agency, Vision Entertainment, said the event will bring awareness to Mexican culture and heritage.

“This is a great event that will help (promote) and remember Mexican culture, especially for students who are second and third generation Mexicans,” Aguilar said in an interview conducted in Spanish.

Both bands have previously performed at Sac State and have collaborated with fraternities at UC Berkeley and UC Davis to host concerts at both universities, according to Aguilar.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and free parking will be available after 6:30 p.m. on the sixth floor of Parking Structure III. The concert is open to the public and is free of charge.