A$AP Rocky, Tame Impala and more to perform at Oakland festival

Chart-topping and up-and-coming artists alike will perform in the eleventh annual Treasure Island Music Festival Oct. 13 and 14 at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland.

The two-day music festival lineups over the years have included artists such as Outkast, deadmau5, Mac DeMarco, Beck, Ice Cube, Modest Mouse and Vampire Weekend.

According to a Sept. 26 news release about the festival, the event will not only feature music, but interactive art installations, roaming performers and “some of the best cuisine in the Bay Area,” the release said.

“Since 2007, Treasure Island has strived to create a festival with consistently fresh, exciting lineups of eclectic, diverse performers with no overlapping sets surrounded by the jaw-dropping San Francisco bay area landscape,” an excerpt from the festival’s website says.

Historically held at namesake Treasure Island, the festival is set to make its return after a year-long hiatus at a new location, Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland. The new location will offer concert goers panoramic views of the Bay Area, downtown San Francisco and the Bay Ridge, the news release said.

The new venue will also feature two main stages, named The City and the Town, to host the non-overlapping sets.

Among the festival headliners is Tame Impala, an Australian psychedelic rock band whose 2015 album “Currents” debuted at number four on the American Billboard 200 chart and was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Music Awards.

The video for the band’s song “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” has over 84 million views on YouTube.

Tame Impala’s set will begin at 8:25 p.m. on Sunday. They will be performing on The Town stage.

Rapper and songwriter Rakim Mayers, best known as A$AP Rocky, will perform on the first day of the festival. His latest album “Testing” was released in May and included guest features from artists such as Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, FKA Twigs and more.

A$AP Rocky’s performance will begin at 8:25 p.m. Saturday on The Town stage.

Artists Mark Ronson and Diplo will also be performing together under the name of their joint project, Silk Road.

Some of the other artists featured in the lineup are Pusha T, Santigold, Courtney Barnett, Hiatus Kaiyote, Pond, Lord Huron and Cigarettes After Sex.

The festival will also feature late-night shows, with tickets sold separately. Kevin Morby will perform at the California Academy of Science Thursday Oct. 11, The Dodos will perform at the the Independent Friday Oct. 12 and Mothers will perform at Cafe Du Nord Saturday Oct. 13.

Admission for all three late night shows will be limited to those 21 and over, the festival website says.

Both food and merchandise vendors will be featured during the two-day event. A full list of vendors will be released later this week, according to news release.

According to the news release, a complimentary shuttle from West Oakland to Middle Harbor Shoreline Park is included with both general admission and VIP tickets, and that the event is accessible Bay Area Rapid Transit. There is no designated festival parking but the venue can be also be accessed through rideshare services, the website said.

The shuttle pickup and dropoff is located at the West Oakland BART station.

Both two-day and single-day general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday are still available and range between $105 and $185 in price.