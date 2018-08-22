#SacStateSays: “What are your experiences with taking summer classes?”
Students looking to take summer classes face financial obstacles when deciding whether or not to take a summer class. We asked students about their own experiences with taking summer classes on campus. Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.
RELATED: Summer classes at Sac State can cost more than $1,000 – here’s why
Photos and reporting by Alex Daniels.
