Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and other Sacramento law enforcement will be hosting the “Missing in California” conference at the Sacramento State Alumni Center this Saturday, June 9.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will allow families of missing people to bring photographs, DNA, medical records, and other information to law enforcement agencies, according to a statement from the University.

Law enforcement departments encourage anyone looking for or sharing information about missing family members and friends to attend the event.

Walk-in appointments will be available, but the Sheriff’s Department recommends that those attending make an appointment.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department will be hosting the event, and members of the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento State Police Department, California Department of Justice, and the FBI will also be attending.