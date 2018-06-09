The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

Sacramento+State+Police+placed+officers+and+patrol+cars+outside+of+the+Union+and+other+buildings+following+the+school+shooting+threat+left+in+a+Union+bathroom+November+4%2C+2014.+The+Sacramento+State+Police+Department+will+be+at+a+missing+persons+conference+held+by+the+Sacramento+Sheriff%27s+Department+at+Sacramento+State+Saturday.
Sacramento State Police placed officers and patrol cars outside of the Union and other buildings following the school shooting threat left in a Union bathroom November 4, 2014. The Sacramento State Police Department will be at a missing persons conference held by the Sacramento Sheriff's Department at Sacramento State Saturday.

Sacramento State Police placed officers and patrol cars outside of the Union and other buildings following the school shooting threat left in a Union bathroom November 4, 2014. The Sacramento State Police Department will be at a missing persons conference held by the Sacramento Sheriff's Department at Sacramento State Saturday.

File photo - The State Hornet

File photo - The State Hornet

Sacramento State Police placed officers and patrol cars outside of the Union and other buildings following the school shooting threat left in a Union bathroom November 4, 2014. The Sacramento State Police Department will be at a missing persons conference held by the Sacramento Sheriff's Department at Sacramento State Saturday.

Claire Morgan, Editor-in-Chief
June 8, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and other Sacramento law enforcement will be hosting the “Missing in California” conference at the Sacramento State Alumni Center this Saturday, June 9.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will allow families of missing people to bring photographs, DNA, medical records, and other information to law enforcement agencies, according to a statement from the University.

Law enforcement departments encourage anyone looking for or sharing information about missing family members and friends to attend the event.

Walk-in appointments will be available, but the Sheriff’s Department recommends that those attending make an appointment.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department will be hosting the event, and members of the Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento State Police Department, California Department of Justice, and the FBI will also be attending.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Comment

One Response to “Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State”

  1. Kathie nelson on June 9th, 2018 10:23 pm

    Didn’t get to attend today. If there is any information on Jon Jeffrey Challberg, my brother, please contact me. He was born December 18,1947 and presumably drown on February 6, 1986. My home number is 916-729-1041. Thank you!

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Featured

    Black Women’s March calls for unity

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Featured

    Missing persons conference aims to bring family closure

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Featured

    Parking Structure V to open Thursday

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Featured

    Parking tracker created by students needs OK from UTAPS

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Driver arrested for DUI on campus in final week of instruction

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Political Science voted 2018 ‘Best Major’ at Sac State

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Parker Brahms voted 2018 ‘Best Male Athlete’ at Sac State

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Annie Juarez voted 2018 ‘Best Female Athlete’ at Sac State

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Football team voted for ‘Best Win Against Davis’ at Sac State

  • Sacramento law enforcement to host missing persons conference at Sac State

    Best of Sac State

    Causeway Classic wins 2018 ‘Game of the Year’ at Sac State