SPOILERS: “Avengers: Infinity War” suffers from storytelling problems, large cast

“Avengers: Infinity War” perfectly illustrates how a large cast makes storytelling problematic. Still, the movie featured an impressive performance by Josh Brolin and contained plenty of comic relief.

In the latest installment of the Marvel cinematic universe, superheroes from throughout the Marvel universe team up in an attempt to defeat a powerful being, Thanos (Josh Brolin), before he can retrieve all of the Infinity Stones.

Brolin delivers the strongest performance in Infinity War. Brolin fits the role of Thanos well, with his larger than life persona.

Every time there is a scene involving Thanos, Brolin brings a sense of uneasiness, because he convinces the audience that his character is capable of doing anything.

Thanos is, after all, one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo were tasked with putting all of the superheroes’ stories together.

The directors found a way to develop the plot by alternating between storylines for each superhero.

In the first scene, Thanos takes over Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) ship to retrieve the space stone. After that, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) meets Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The rest of the movie switches between battle scenes fought by superheroes on earth and scenes of them fighting in space.

The switching between scenes allows the audience to view multiple storylines happening simultaneously.

However, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo neglected to give some of the characters significant screen time.

Minor characters like War Machine and Falcon had barely any lines at all and were mostly seen during battle sequences.

Superheroes like Captain America and Black Panther, who have had their own franchise movies, also had their roles reduced.

There were many other characters, like Bucky and Black Widow, who had minor roles as well.

With a run time of 2 hours and 39 minutes, the directors surely could have found a way to give these characters more lines.

They at least should have given Captain America and Black Panther bigger roles. The two were essentially just used as a plot device in Vision’s storyline.

Captain America and Black Panther simply protect Vision, in an effort to prevent Thanos from getting the Vision Stone.

Despite the flaw in storytelling, the directors were at least able to provide comic relief.

Some of the actors delivered terrific one-liners.

The funniest part of the movie is probably when the Guardians of the Galaxy meet up with Thor, after his ship is blown up by Thanos.

The Guardians find the wrecked ship and Thor floating in space, before he slams slams into their windshield. They bring Thor inside their ship, where they examine him.

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) asks, “How is this dude still alive?” and Drax (Dave Bautista) responds: “He’s not a dude. You’re a dude. This is a man. A handsome, muscular man.”

Another funny moment is when Okoye says to Black Panther, “When you said you were going to open Wakanda to the rest of the world, this is not what I imagined.”

“What did you imagine?” Black Panther replies.

“The Olympics, maybe even a Starbucks.”

Even with the comic relief, “Infinity War” takes a dark turn toward the end of the movie, when Thanos achieves his goal of obtaining all the Infinity Stones.

Thanos has good intentions, because he wants to end hunger caused by limited resources and overpopulation. But he has a flawed view of the world. He kills half of the galaxy’s population with a snap of a finger, in order to make his vision of ending overpopulation come true.

The Avengers turn to dust and vanish. The only superheroes left are Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, War Machine, Nebula, Rocket, Black Widow, Okoye and M’Baku.

It’s a mystery why Marvel decided to kill off Black Panther, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spiderman, because they are arguably the most interesting characters of the Marvel Universe. Black Panther had only one movie and now he is dead.

We will have to wait and see what happens in the next Avengers movie, to see what Marvel has in store.