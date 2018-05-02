The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sacramento Chief of Police will not attend Sac State banquet in wake of Clark shooting

Decision made to “avoid disrupting the campus”

Thomas Frey, News editor
May 2, 2018
Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn will not attend the May 9 awards banquet where he was to be honored by Sacramento State’s College of Business Administration.

Hahn has received push back from the community in wake of the killing of 22-year-old Stephon Clark by police on March 18. There are currently no plans at this time to continue honoring him, according to Sacramento State Director of News and Communications Brian Blomster.

A statement released by Sacramento State states “The decision was made jointly between Chief Hahn and President Robert S. Nelsen in order to avoid disrupting the campus and to allow Chief Hahn, a respected Sac State alumnus, to devote his time to important matters following the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.”

RELATED: Some call for Sac State to cancel banquet honoring Sacramento Chief of Police

The Sacramento Police Department has been under pressure since Clark — an unarmed black man — was shot and killed by police on March 18.

Rallies and protests followed for weeks after the shooting. Sac State alum Oscar Martinez called for Sac State to not honor Hahn until the officers responsible were terminated and he asked for the Sacramento Police Department to implement mandatory race training courses for all of its officers.

RELATED: More coverage on Stephon Clark

 

