Republic FC to play U.S. Open Cup match at Sac State

Sacramento Republic FC will play its second-round U.S. Open Cup match at Hornet Field on May 16, the Sac State men’s soccer team announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Republic FC, a local United Soccer League professional team, usually plays home games at Papa Murphy’s Park in the Cal Expo, but moved their match to Sac State due to a Slayer concert being held the weekend before.

The team’s official Twitter account announced that “… we’ve made the decision to not play there for this match to try to preserve the field in top condition and let it rest.”

Republic FC have previously played home games at American River College, but were unable to have their cup match held their due to graduations being held on campus that day, the team said on Twitter.

Republic FC — which is currently second in the Western Conference in the USL — reached the fifth round of the cup last season, the farthest in the team’s history. This included a 4-1 fourth-round victory against Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake at Papa Murphy’s Park before losing 2-0 to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Republic FC will next play the winner of the first-round cup match between Club Deportivo Aguiluchos USA and San Francisco City FC at 5 p.m. on May 16 at Hornet Field.