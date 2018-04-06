The student news site of Sacramento State University

Filed under Video

VIDEO: Students, faculty protest CSU funding gap at State Capitol

Will CoburnApril 6, 2018Leave a Comment

At the joint rally between faculty and students on April 5 to protest state funding for the higher education system, one of the most evident forms of solidarity was though art. This video looks at some of the works on display during the rally.

RELATED: Students, faculty protest CSU funding gap at State Capitol

RELATED: President Nelsen at tuition forum: ‘You pay for what you get’

 

